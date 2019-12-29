MHP set to begin New Year’s Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year’s Enforcement Period on Tuesday, December 31 at midnight until Wednesday, January 1 at midnight.

The ongoing MHP safety initiative “Home for The Holidays” continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season.

During the 2018 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 92 vehicle crashes including 5 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

MHP advises if plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start and that no one should begin 2020 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job. Responsible decisions ensure safe travel and allows everyone to enjoy time spent with family and friends.