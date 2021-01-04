MHP: Three deadly crashes, more than 6,000 citations issued during New Year’s Eve holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period. State troopers issued 6,306 citations with 184 DUI arrests. One hundred fifty-eight motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which included 27 injuries and three fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates systems.

The following information is about the three fatalities:

On Thursday, December 31, 2020 at approximately 8:32 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 613 in Jackson County. A 2004 Toyota pickup driven by Collin J. Stockman, 17, of Moss Point, was traveling northbound on MS 613. A 2020 Chevrolet pickup driven by Charles R. Carter, 60, of Lucedale, was traveling southbound on MS 613. Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Collin J. Stockman received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. Charles R. Carter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020 at approximately 1:09 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 29 in Perry County. A 2007 Ford Ranger driven by Tristan L. Woodson, 18, of Waynesboro, was traveling northbound on MS 29. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree ejecting the driver. Tristan L. Woodson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020 at approximately 3:04 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS 28 in Jefferson County. A 1994 GMC Yukon driven by Christopher W. Dryden, 58, of Satellite Beach, FL was traveling eastbound on MS 28. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Christopher W. Dryden received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

