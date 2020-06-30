MHP to begin 2020 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period on Friday, July 3, at midnight. The enforcement period will end on Sunday, July 5, at midnight.

According to MHP, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety. In conjunction with the holiday period, MHP will be conducting the traffic safety initiative “Drive Right Mississippi” which will run through the month of July. The initiative will focus on the left hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and seatbelt usage.

During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2019, MHP investigated 63 crashes with 1 fatality and made 43 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

If you plan to travel for the summer, here are some areas on the car that experts recommend checking to ensure a safe, comfortable and problem-free road trip:

Cooling Systems – Car engines can overheat after spending several hours on the interstate while driving at high speeds in the hot summer temperatures. It is important to make sure you have the proper type of engine coolant, it is a 50/50 coolant and water mixture and it is filled to the correct levels.

– Car engines can overheat after spending several hours on the interstate while driving at high speeds in the hot summer temperatures. It is important to make sure you have the proper type of engine coolant, it is a 50/50 coolant and water mixture and it is filled to the correct levels. Battery – Car batteries can deteriorate quickly and without much warning. Between extended engine use, air conditioning, radio, GPS and other passenger electronics, a long trip can contribute in draining a car’s battery. Most batteries have a 4-5 year lifespan and it is important to test the battery prior to making a long trip.

– Car batteries can deteriorate quickly and without much warning. Between extended engine use, air conditioning, radio, GPS and other passenger electronics, a long trip can contribute in draining a car’s battery. Most batteries have a 4-5 year lifespan and it is important to test the battery prior to making a long trip. Tires – Car owners should monitor the proper air pressure and amount of tread on each tire and have them properly aligned and balanced. The air in the tires expands when the weather gets hotter, so owners will want to make sure tires are not over-inflated.

– Car owners should monitor the proper air pressure and amount of tread on each tire and have them properly aligned and balanced. The air in the tires expands when the weather gets hotter, so owners will want to make sure tires are not over-inflated. Suspension system – We often load up the car with a family of passengers, luggage and personal items when making a summer roadtrip. The additional weight on the vehicle causes a strain on the suspension system, which includes the springs, shock absorbers and struts. Worn suspension components may reduce the stability of the vehicle and reduce driver control, as well as accelerate wear on other suspension system components.

– We often load up the car with a family of passengers, luggage and personal items when making a summer roadtrip. The additional weight on the vehicle causes a strain on the suspension system, which includes the springs, shock absorbers and struts. Worn suspension components may reduce the stability of the vehicle and reduce driver control, as well as accelerate wear on other suspension system components. Air filter – A car’s air filter should be changed each year or every 15,000 miles. This gives the vehicle a good supply of clean air and prevents poor fuel economy and performance. A convenient time to have the filter checked or replaced is during oil change appointments.

LATEST STORIES: