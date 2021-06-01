MHP Trooper John Harris’s father, Gov. Tate Reeves & MHP Colonel speaks at funeral

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of friends, family, law enforcement and state and local leaders said goodbye to MHP Trooper John Harris at his funeral Tuesday. Harris was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler last Friday while conducting a traffic stop on HWY 16 and Old Yazoo City Rd.

Trooper Harris was a husband, father of 2, a son, brother, and someone who sacrificed his life to protect others. Words of expression came from Governor Tate Reeves who thanked him for his service.

“Mississippi is a safer place because of Trooper John Harris,” said Reeves.

Also, Colonel Randy Ginn from the Mississippi Highway Patrol reflected on Harris’s work ethic. Ginn says “he was determined, he was driven and he was dedicated.”

For 15 minutes and 32 seconds Jimmy Harris, Trooper John Harris’s father spoke with, humor, dignity, and passion about how great of his son he had. But, for any parent who has to bury their child, as you can imagine, emotions ran high. Jimmy became visibly emotional when he expressed how happy John made his parents.

He says since Trooper Harris was child he always had one dream, and that was to be a policeman. Throughout his law enforcement career Harris worked for the Friars Point and Richland police, the Madison County sheriff’s department and MHP.

Law enforcement agencies traveled from near and far to celebrate the life of their fellow fallen brother. After the service, a motorcade filled the streets with flashing blue light as people stood to pay their respects.

Among those that were watching the motorcade was Van Waits, who says he has met trooper Harris often while doing charity work that gives disabled kids a chance to go hunting. Waits says his smile is what stood out and he was such a big guy that all the kids thought he was a professional wrestler. He adds that Harris was a guy that you’d want to invite into your house for dinner to meet your family.