MHP Trooper killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Century Club Charities announced Friday that The Sanderson Farms Championship will allow fans at the 2021 tournament scheduled for Monday, September 27 through Sunday, October 3.

Sponsor hospitality venues will be open and general spectators will be allowed onsite for the first time since the 2019 tournament.

“We’re excited to welcome back our fans to the Sanderson Farms Championship," said Steve Jent, Executive Director. “Last year we really missed the energy our spectators create, and I’m certain this year’s field will once again be one of the best we’ve hosted. We will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 very closely, and our planning is guided with the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament as our highest priority.”

“We are back and look forward to your being part of what is sure to be an exciting week with 144 of the PGA's TOUR best professional golfers competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship," said Pat Busby, President of Century Club Charities.