MHP Trooper killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

MADISON CO., Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash.
The crash happened on Highway 16 at Old Yazoo City Road in Canton on Friday afternoon.
Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland has confirmed the trooper was killed in the crash.
Several Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and other Madison County agencies were seen following an ambulance. Witnesses at the scene said the trooper was hit by an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop. Authorities have not released the identity of the trooper who was killed.
At this time, all lanes of traffic are blocked.
