MHP unveils new electronic crash reporting system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol on Wednesday unveiled a new system designed to be more efficient when troopers write reports on crashes across the state.

The new system is called eCrash. It allows troopers to fill out crash reports electronically. Once completed, the report is immediately submitted to a central database for troopers to easily access. Previously, MHP had to mail in paper crash forms or submit electronic reports from hand written notes.

In a press release, MHP said the new system is a “major improvement in reporting,” and “makes the process easier and more accurate.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout Mississippi partnered with MHP to help develop eCrash.

MHP Director Col. Chris Gillard said, “We would not have been successful in our efforts to activate the new eCrash system without the support and participation from law enforcement agencies across the state.”

eCrash was developed in conjunction with the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama.