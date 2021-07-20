MHP’s ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ entry honors fallen Trooper John Harris

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) needs your vote for the 2021 American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

This year, the MHP submission features a Dodge Charger in a picture that was taken at the Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County. The cruiser belonged to the late Trooper John Harris, who died when he was hit by an 18-wheeler while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Yazoo County on May 28, 2021.

Leaders with MHP said they would like to dedicate this year’s contest submission in honor of his memory.

To vote for the MHP cruiser, click here.