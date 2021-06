JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Smilow Prep's 6th grade science teacher Darian Holt is a brother of brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. One day in class his students couldn’t quite understand the name, mistaking it as Apple Fried Apple Paternity Incorporated and Holt captured the moment on TikTok. So, Holt took it and ran with it to help educate his students about D9 Greek life and HBCU’s.

As this video gained traction on social media, receiving attention from TheShadeRoom, several Greek pages, and Good Morning America, he decided to keep it going by putting them on line and giving them their own line names.