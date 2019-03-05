MHSAA GBB: Louisville 46, Lanier 42

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- A Pearl public school teacher is alive thanks to the combined efforts of a school resource officer, nurse and school administrative staff.

A teacher at Northside Elementary School went into cardiac arrest Tuesday around noon while in the classroom. School leaders say the nurse was immediately contacted and while she grabbed the automatic external defibrillator or AED, a life saving device, the staff began CPR. Officer Greg Jones also sprang into action.