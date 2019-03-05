Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
School resource officer, nurse save Pearl teacher’s life
Top Stories
Jackson State students from the Carribean step up to collect aid for the Bahamas
Top Stories
Hood: Reeves improperly pushed frontage road project
Hattiesburg hosts annual 9/11 ceremony
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
‘Traveling Bandit’ sentenced to 15+ years for six-state bank robbery spree
Politics
Election Results
Election
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves accepts debate offers from WJTV
Top Stories
Reeves predicts all 8 statewide Republican candidates will win in MSGOP victory kickoff
Top Stories
Lt. Governor candidates prepare for face-off
Jim Hood Tours DuBard School
Governor hopeful Jim Hood speaks on preparations for the general election
Tate Reeves wins GOP nomination for Mississippi Governor
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Furcast Photo Submission
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
MHSAA GBB: Louisville 46, Lanier 42
News
by:
Jesse Finver
Posted:
Mar 5, 2019 / 05:11 AM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2019 / 05:11 AM GMT-0500
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) –
Louisville takes down Lanier 46-42.