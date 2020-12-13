MHSAA hosts annual cheerleading state championships in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some would say there has been nothing to cheer about all year but competitors in the Mississippi High School Acitivities Association (MHSAA) would beg to differ. 110 schools competed in the annual competition on Saturday.

110 schools split into four sessions all required to wear masks when off the mat. Team members said the sport of cheer cant be stopped.

Mask requirements didn’t stop teams from being the best the could be on the mat. Groups were kept within their teams and families sat apart as they cheered their girls on. Hand santizer was also present throughout the event. For the cheerleaders mask went back on when the they left the mat.

Team members said nothing could stop their spirit.

“Everyone has faced adversities this year however as cheerleaders you’re taught no matter what advertise you face in life you’ve got to rise above. You have to take those challenges and feed off of them because you are as cheerleaders. You are the leaders of the school, you’re the support, you’re the one who rallies behind everybody else when they’re down,” said Scott County cheerleader.

After every session the arena was sprayed with sanitizer and administrators said they stayed within the guidelines of the new mandate for attendance.

