Michael Guest sworn in for second term as District 3 Congressman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) was sworn in on Sunday for his second term as Representative for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Mississippi for a second term in Congress. When I was sworn in for my first term, I made a promise to work hard every day to see that we create a brighter future for our children and grandchildren. I plan to keep that promise during my service in the 117th Congress.”

Following the swearing in of the Members, the House of Representatives held a vote to elect the Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress. Congressman Guest cast his first vote in the new Congress for Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House.

LATEST STORIES: