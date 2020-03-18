Michigan officials confirm 110 COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (AP) — A growing number of U.S. colleges are preparing to turn empty dorms into temporary housing for patients with the coronavirus as the nation’s hospitals brace for a possible surge of cases that could push treatment centers beyond their limits.

Tufts University announced Wednesday that it’s making hundreds of vacant dorm rooms available in the coming weeks to help relieve “unprecedented stress” on the health care system. The Massachusetts school’s president called on university leaders across the country to follow suit, saying they have a civic duty to help in times of crisis.