Mike Espy calls for major police reform to increase transparency

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy is releasing new policy initiatives he says will aid in preventing police misconduct and brutality.

The former Secretary of Agriculture is calling for transparency with body cameras, a national database of police officers who misbehave, reforming police tactics by banning the choke hold and racial bias and discrimination training.

“All of these policies are meant to identify and root out police injustice and police misconduct at least let the public make them aware of who’s doing these things to provide for a system that is less racial and fair for everybody with better opportunities,” said Espy.

Espy says there are a lot of good police officers, added there should be a weeding out of the bad ones.

Espy is facing Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

12 News reached out to Hyde-Smith her campaign didn’t have any comment instead saying she’s working on legislation with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.