Mike Espy calls out Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Democratic candidate for Senate Mike Espy released the following statement about Senator Hyde-Smith’s response to the very serious articles of impeachment facing President Trump.

All members of Congress took a sacred oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in this country. As impeachment heads towards a trial in the Senate and all Senators become jurors, I believe that no responsible juror would announce a verdict before the trial even begins – unless you’re Cindy Hyde-Smith. I was disappointed to see in the initial days of the impeachment inquiry, she simply repeated the talking points of her party bosses who pre-judged the investigation as ‘grasping at straws’, and now at impeachment eve she has derided the whole thing ‘as a sham.’ This is wrong. Too much credible evidence is now in the bushel basket and it does no good for her to hide her head under it. Her habitual hyper-partisanship is demonstrated once again. It is truly discouraging that once again Mississippi must suffer as her words and short-sightedness put our beloved state in a very bad light. While people can disagree about whether the charges against President Trump warrant removal from office, I would hope that All Senators, including Senator Hyde-Smith, would put their sacred oath to ‘protect and defend the Constitution of the United States’ ahead of partisanship and self-interest. If I were sitting in the Senate in January 2020, I would sit, listen, reflect on the facts and evidence, and then I would make the best choice for the nation and for my state of Mississippi. My challenge to Senator Hyde-Smith and my question to the people of Mississippi: if you have a Senator who only blindly follows party bosses in Washington, then does Mississippi really have a Senator? As your Senator, no one but the people of Mississippi could ever tell me what to think, what to say, and how to vote.

Mike Espy