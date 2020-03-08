Mike Espy endorses Joe Biden for president ahead of Mississippi’s primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Democrat Mike Espy has announced his support for presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Espy released in a following statement via Twitter:

” I am endorsing @JoeBiden for President. We need a leader who unites, heals, and excites us. Someone who not only can win but can also usher in down ballot victories because we need to hold the House and #FlipTheSenate. Together, I know we can move MS and our country forward.”

Biden is currently campaigning in Jackson before Mississippi’s primary election day Tuesday, March 10.