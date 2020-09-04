Mike Espy holds first rally since pandemic hit, accuses Hyde-Smith of holding Mississippi back

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The race is heating up for Mississippi’s U.S Senate seat, a rematch of the tight race in 2018. Mike Espy was the first to hit the campaign trail tonight since the pandemic hit.

Mike Espy’s campaign welcomed many supporters to the New Hope Baptist Church for a drive-in rally as he spoke from a stage to convince voters listening from their cars, he has what it takes to represent Mississippi in Washington D.C.

Candidate Espy was greeted with endless honks as he took the stage for his “We Are Mississippi” rally aimed at uniting the state to move forward.

“It has become clear as day that in the last two years Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has held Mississippi back,” Candidate Espy opened with.

His plans revolve around saving rural hospitals from closing, expanding medicare and Medicaid, linking these moves to his Christian faith.

“Want to take my direction from Matthew 25:35, caring for the sick means Medicaid expansion,” Candidate Espy said. “Giving a drink brings bringing water to rural Mississippi. And taking me in well that is a metaphor for attacking injustice.”

Issues his supporters feel haven’t been addressed by current leadership in the senate.

“The Medicaid and Medicare program are taken care of,” Eva Prater told us. “We need to make sure that we have somebody there who can speak for the need for all of the people. Race relations and see what we can do about that because it’s time now.”

Espy closed out the 2018 election with 46% of the vote, the closest senate race in Mississippi since 1988. With more time to prep his agenda he’s confident 2020 will end better.

“I had to start from scratch, raise a campaign, create a message, reach out to the voters, raise the money all in six months’ time,” Candidate Espy said. “We have much more time now that we put to good use over the last year and a half and it’s showing in the polls were within five points.”

The event also featured tape speeches from pastors and Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba who called this race the most “critical election of our time”.

As for Espy’s opponent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, we reached out to her office to what her next moves will be on the campaign trail for re-election but have not heard back.