Mike Espy issues statement after state lawmakers vote to change Mississippi flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy released a statement after the state legislature approved a resolution for a new Mississippi state flag.
The following statement is from Espy:
“Growing up in Mississippi during a time of segregation and school integration, I faced some of the worst of what our state flag represented. But Mississippi’s story is one of progress, one of change — and that’s why I’ve never given up on being a part of the progress. With this historic change, we are ushering in a new era for Mississippi — one that is more inclusive, equitable and prosperous. Mississippians — Black, Brown, white, young and old — are energized, ready for change, and ready to move our state forward.”Statement from U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy (D)
