Mike Espy out-raises Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2nd quarter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy raised $641,000 from over 10,000 grassroots donors. His campaign said Espy out-raised incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith three-to-one in the second quarter.

“With Republicans facing an increasingly bad outlook in November, Senator Hyde-Smith’s strategy of waiting for the establishment to bail her out won’t work this time. Mississippians have lost confidence in Senator Hyde-Smith and they are ready to make a change,” said Espy for Senate campaign manager Joe O’Hern. “Unlike Senator Hyde-Smith, Mike Espy is committed to moving Mississippi forward by focusing on Mississippians.”

