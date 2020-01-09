Mike Espy submits paperwork to be a candidate for U.S. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, January 9, Democrat Mike Espy officially submitted paperwork to be a candidate for U.S. Senate.
Mississippi is entering a new decade and I want it to be a decade of promise – with people having access to affordable healthcare, where public education is of the highest quality, where teachers can afford to teach, where college graduates can remain here to pursue their dreams. I want to be a partner in building the ‘New Mississippi,’ devoid of all the old symbols that have divided us for so long and have often driven people to look away from Mississippi. Mississippi needs a senator with experience working across the aisle to the benefit of ALL Mississippians. Sadly, in her brief term in office, Senator Hyde-Smith has shown that she is only interested in being a follower, not a leader. Mississippi deserves better than that.Mike Espy via Twitter