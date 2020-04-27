Mike Espy to host telephone town hall

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – As the coronavirus force a change in traditional campaigning Tuesday, Mike Espy will host a telephone town hall.

The Democratic candidate for the US Senate will focus on coronavirus relief efforts and his push for Medicaid expansion in Mississippi.

Espy is encouraging state leaders to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act provision that 36 other states have used to expand health care coverage to millions of Americans.

He also called for the use of federal funding to ensure that states that have not expanded Medicaid, including Mississippi, do so amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espy will be joined by state Rep. Jarvis Dortch.

According to the campaign, Mississippians interested in attending should sign up at Espy.team/town-hall.

Espy will face Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

Hyde-Smith won a special election against Espy in 2018.