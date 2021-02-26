Military veteran uses life experiences to help others

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One military veteran is using his experiences to help others succeed.

After serving two decades years in the Army, serving the community comes easy to retired Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Varnado.

“If we remain motivated as a person, there are some challenges we need to attack, but we can attack them better together,” he said.

Varnado served 20 years in the military. Shortly after his retirement in 1995, he began changing the lives of others. He credits his military experience for laying the blueprint for his leadership skills today.

“The military gave me an opportunity to travel the world, also gave me an opportunity to grow, but it helped me to learn more about different people,” he explained.

In 2007, Varnado was awarded the City of Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. During his lifetime, he also served as Senior Army JROTC Instructor in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 2014, Varnado served as director for Professional Development and Educational Outreach for Southern Miss.

Varnado is passionate about helping young people achieve success.

“How to work with people no matter where they’re from, understanding how to bring people together bringing them together as a team to work together and accomplish a mission,” he said.

Varnado is currently a leader with an organization called “Leaders and Shakers,” which helps young people with professional development.