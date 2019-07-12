Military weapon found in an abandoned house: South Jackson

A military-grade weapon was found in an abandoned house on Donaldson Drive in south Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department investigators and ATF agents responded to the area. Agents with ATF have identified the weapon as being an M-72 (LAW) light antitank weapon.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the weapon is a one-shot and done weapon. It does not pose a threat to the public in its present condition.

Authorities are working to find out where it came from and who may have left it in the vacant home.