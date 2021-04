PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to mill and overlay five miles of U.S. Highway 98 in Pike County will begin Thursday evening.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the construction will start from South McComb to the junction of Highway 98 west. It will last until mid-summer every day from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route. They’re also reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.