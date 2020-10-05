Milling begins on Gallatin Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, crews started the process of milling Gallatin Street from Monument Street to Pascagoula Street in Jackson. The project is expected be completed on Friday, October 9.

According to the City of Jackson, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers are asked to use caution or avoid the area, if possible.

