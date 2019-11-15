Millsaps College announces new music major

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) - Progressive Pipeline, a pipeline construction and maintenance company, announced it's expanding in Meridian. The project is a $5.143-million corporate investment. The company said it would create 25 jobs.

Progressive Pipeline provides complete construction services for the installation and maintenance of gas and liquid pipeline systems. The company's expansion is the result of its continued growth and success and need to acquire, refurbish or build a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters. Progressive Pipeline currently employs more than 300 workers in Mississippi.