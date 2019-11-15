Millsaps College announces new music major

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College announced that the faculty approved a new major in music.
The college released a statement:
“Millsaps has a long and treasured history in music, and recognizes and values the impact of the study of music as an important part of a broader liberal arts education. The Department of Music is fortunate to have dedicated faculty and students who every day demonstrate their commitment to our legacy and future potential in music performance, choral music, and composition.”