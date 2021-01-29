Millsaps College finance department reflects on GameStop in stocks

People walk by a GameStop store in Brooklyn on January 28, 2021 in New York City. Markets continue a volatile streak with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 500 points in morning trading following yesterdays losses. Shares of the video game retailer GameStop plunged. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Stock markets are always fickle, but we’ve seen a major change the last few days involving shares at GameStop — a business that has been on the decline for years.

Average Joe investors have formed a militia against big names on Wall St. As a result, prices on GameStop shares have skyrocketed and Wall St. hedge funds are bleeding.

Millsaps college finance assistant professor Ken Qiuh explained why this is problematic, not just for people on Wall Street.

“They’re over shorting a stock,” Qiuh said. “This is not good for the economy or for the stock market as well. Can you think about a short ratio as over 100%? That means that somebody cannot buy the stock.”

This means there are too many buyers, and not enough sellers, which makes for an unfair market set up.

Qiuh said that the best thing that we can do now is just take a step back and let the market even itself out.

“Let the market determine the price rather than endowment, feelings, momentum from the investment buyers determine the price,” Qiuh said.

So to be rationale, buyers and sellers will need to back off.