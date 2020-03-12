Millsaps College: No spectators at weekend baseball and softball games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Millsaps College athletic department said no spectators will be permitted to attend this weekend’s baseball and softball games due to the coronavirus. Attendance will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff and essential personnel.

This weekend’s home baseball series against Berry College has been moved. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Twenty Field on Friday, March 13. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. The series will conclude with a single game on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m.

As of this moment, start times for this weekend’s softball series against Centre College have not been announced.

Beyond this weekend, all Millsaps College athletic activities, including practice and games, are suspended at least through Friday, April 3.