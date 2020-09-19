Millsaps professor speaks on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dr. Nathan Schrader speaks on how her passing impacts the race for presidency.

Dr. Schrader, a government and political professor at Millsaps College, said Ginburg’s passing has sparked discussion about who will be her successor.

“My gut instinct is that Trump will elect someone during his presidency. However, I do believe Republicans are boxed in on one thing– the McConnell Rule.”

The McConnell Rule was implemented in 2016 by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. He believed the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice should be selected by the next U.S. president.

