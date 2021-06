VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Milton Moore said he would not be reappointed as police chief for the City of Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Moore said Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., told him he would not be returning as chief. The mayor did not comment of Moore’s status.

Flaggs plans to announce department head appointments at a Board of Aldermen meeting on July 6, 2021.

Moore was appointed as chief of police in July 2017.