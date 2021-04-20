Milwaukee Tool expanding in Grenada County, bringing 1,200 jobs to region

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Milwaukee Tool announced plans to expand its presence in Mississippi. The company will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of a new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County.

As part of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring to the region, 800 of the jobs will be in the new Grenada facility and the remaining 400 will be across its existing Mississippi locations.

“Our people and our culture have clearly made the difference in our growth and success. As we seek out new opportunities to attract, retain, and recruit the best talent in the country, the State of Mississippi has continued to be a valued partner. We look forward to bringing more jobs to this state, ” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman.

Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch. The company last expanded in Mississippi in February 2020, adding a new distribution center in Olive Branch.

For its latest expansion in Grenada, Milwaukee Tool will construct a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park to support the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.

HUGE win for Mississippi! We just landed our largest economic development project in last 7 years. Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations to Grenada (800 jobs) – 1200 total statewide!

Mississippi is OPEN for business! pic.twitter.com/bWbPaynTkK — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 20, 2021

“When an industry leader such as Milwaukee Tool chooses to grow its footprint in Mississippi by building a new manufacturing facility – in addition to its existing facilities – it sends a strong message to the world that we take business seriously and work hard to ensure companies’ long-term success in our state. This newest investment by Milwaukee Tool in Grenada County will benefit the region and its 800 new employees well into the future, just as Milwaukee Tool once again will benefit from having the best workforce in the nation producing the high-quality tools and accessories for which the company is known around the world,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

The new facility is expected to open in late 2022, and Milwaukee Tool plans to fill the new jobs within eight years.