Milwaukee Tool to open third distribution center in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – Milwaukee Tool will locate a third distribution center in Olive Branch to meet a need for increased distribution capacity. The project is an $8.7 million corporate investment and has created nearly 100 jobs over the last year in preparation for the distribution center’s opening this spring.

“Milwaukee Tool is a long-valued member of our state’s business community, continually investing capital and creating jobs for our great state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We are honored that they chose Mississippi for this major investment. The company’s decision to expand and build another distribution center in Olive Branch once again creates opportunities for continued economic growth and prosperity for DeSoto County, the local community and Milwaukee Tool’s 100 new employees and their families.”

Milwaukee Tool is an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty portable electric power tools and accessories. The company, which has manufacturing facilities in Jackson and Greenwood, will locate the new distribution center in IDI’s Crossroads Distribution Center Park.

Milwaukee Tool last expanded in Mississippi in 2017 when it announced a $33.4 million investment and 660 new jobs to be created among its three Mississippi locations.

“As we grow, it is important to do our due diligence and look at all options for expansion,” said Ty Staviski, CFO of Milwaukee Tool. “We are grateful for all the state and local authorities have done to help make staying in Mississippi a financially viable decision.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment relocation and installation. MDA also has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County will offer partial property tax exemptions.