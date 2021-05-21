Minact Logistical Services to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Minact Logistical Services, along with Jobs for Jacksonians, will hold a recruiting session on Wednesday, May 26. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in:

Full Time Positions: Supporting Nissan Manufacturing with forklift drivers and material handlers

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • At least 18 years of age
  • Ability to work any shift
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment
  • Available to work overtime, as required

Benefits:

  • Pay starting at $14.00-$15.00 per hour and progressing to $16.40-$17.40 per hour (Progression is every 6 months)
  • Vacation time, plus 14 paid holidays per year
  • Enhanced medical benefits, including 401K

Due to COVID-19, organizers said the event will abide with the guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

