Minact Logistical Services to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Minact Logistical Services, along with Jobs for Jacksonians, will hold a recruiting session on Wednesday, May 26. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in:
Full Time Positions: Supporting Nissan Manufacturing with forklift drivers and material handlers
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- At least 18 years of age
- Ability to work any shift
- Valid driver’s license
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment
- Available to work overtime, as required
Benefits:
- Pay starting at $14.00-$15.00 per hour and progressing to $16.40-$17.40 per hour (Progression is every 6 months)
- Vacation time, plus 14 paid holidays per year
- Enhanced medical benefits, including 401K
Due to COVID-19, organizers said the event will abide with the guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.