Minneapolis braces for more violence over death in custody

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called in the National Guard as a wounded Minneapolis braces for more violence over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles, with burned buildings, looted stores and angry graffiti demanding justice.

It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.