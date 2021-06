JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Miracle Temple Church of Deliverance set to host a second vaccination event for its church members and the general public on Saturday from 10 am until 2 p.m.

According to the church, participants receiving the vaccine at the event will receive a $35 gas card sponsored by IMS Engineers, Inc. The indoor event will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Miracle Temple Church of Deliverance is located at 601 W. Silas Brown St. Jackson, MS 39204.