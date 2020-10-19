Miskelly Furniture donates carousel to new exhibit at Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Miskelly Furniture donated its carousel to the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Monday.

“We are very excited to accept this unique donation on behalf of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This attraction will make a great addition to the multiple exhibits we currently offer across the grounds of the Museum complex. I want to thank Oscar Miskelly and the entire Miskelly Furniture family for their generosity, and I look forward to seeing the joy their donation brings to all the families that visit the Museum.”

The large, antique carousel has been owned by Miskelly Furniture since 2004, when it was purchased from a theme park in Argentina. The carousel will be disassembled at the furniture store in Pearl and taken in pieces to the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, where it will be reassembled on the grounds near the Children’s Barnyard and Multipurpose Building.

