Miss. Delegation Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for January Storm Damage

City of Greenville, Miss., trucks and employees, work to clean up debris from a storm along Main Street, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Greenville, Miss. Severe storms swept across parts of the U.S. South and were blamed for deaths, destruction and damages. (Jon Alverson/The Delta Democrat-Times via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting full consideration of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeve’s request for a major federal disaster declaration in the wake of devastation from severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, and 17 confirmed tornadoes that occurred January 10-11.

According to the Mississippi congressional delegation, the delegation’s letter referenced damage reports indicating at least 38,297 power outages, 514 lost or damaged homes, 59 affected businesses, 112 destroyed or damaged roads, two damaged bridges, other public property damages, one fatality, and 21 injuries from these events.

The Governor’s request covers 10 counties, including Bolivar, Choctaw, Clay, Desoto, Oktibbeha, Panola, Prentiss, Sunflower, Tishomingo, and Washington Counties, as well as hazard mitigation assistance statewide.

The full text of the delegation’s letter is below: