Miss Mississippi helps hand out food boxes at State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 1,000 boxes of food were handed out at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson on Friday. Gates opened at 9:00 a.m., but recipients were lined up in their vehicles hours before that.

The giveaway is part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer helped out out food boxes at the event. She said this was one of her first public appearances since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well I’ve loaded a few boxes into cars. So that was really fun, and they’re kind of heavy. I feel like I don’t need to go to the gym today, but I’m basically just out here saying good morning and smiling. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to be in the general public just due to coronavirus restrictions on my job. So I’m just happy to be out and speaking to Mississippians again even if it’s through a mask,” she stated.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said this may be the last food box giveaway at the State Fairgrounds, unless Congress votes to extend the program.

LATEST STORIES: