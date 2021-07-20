Missing 15-year-old Newton County girl found safe

UPDATE:

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Alexia Kira Henry has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Newton County girl.

Alexia Kira Henry, of Decatur, was last seen Sunday, July 18, around 11:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Highway 503 in Newton County. According to MBI, she was wearing a black shirt and aqua blue pajama pants.

Henry is described as five feet and three inches tall. She weighs 140 pounds and has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Henry is located, contact Decatur Police Department at 601-635-4010.