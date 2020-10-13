MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Moss Point Police Department, 6-year-old Carson Parker has been found safe.
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Parker.
He is described as a white male, approximately four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and brown/hazel eyes.
According to MBI, he was last seen Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at about 12:30 pm in the 6800 block of Highway 63 in Moss Point, MS in Jackson County.
He was last seen walking west wearing only a pull-up diaper.
Carson Parker is a nonverbal autistic child, therefore his judgment may be impaired.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carson Parker, contact Moss Point at 228-475-1711.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missing 6-year-old boy found safe in Moss Point
- Judge Barrett questioned during 2nd day of confirmation hearing
- Eli Lilly pauses study of COVID-19 antibody like one Trump received over safety concern
- Jackson Prep girl’s soccer wins back-to-back state championships
- Dems concerned Trump’s Supreme Court pick will side with him in potential election disputes