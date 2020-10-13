Missing 6-year-old boy found safe in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Moss Point Police Department, 6-year-old Carson Parker has been found safe.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Parker.

He is described as a white male, approximately four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and brown/hazel eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at about 12:30 pm in the 6800 block of Highway 63 in Moss Point, MS in Jackson County.

He was last seen walking west wearing only a pull-up diaper.

Carson Parker is a nonverbal autistic child, therefore his judgment may be impaired.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carson Parker, contact Moss Point at 228-475-1711.

