MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced a missing teen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was located in Meridian, Mississippi.

According to MBI, the agency was contacted by Meridian police to assist in locating Rochelle Dearman. They interviewed witnesses and followed several tips before Dearman was located in the city.

Dearman was taken to Alabama, where she was turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

LATEST STORIES: