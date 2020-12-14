Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Natchez

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators said Kurtara Goods of Natchez was last seen wearing jeans and a red shirt on September 30, 2020, in the city. She was also seen in McComb on October 7, 2020.

According to deputies, Goods has no tattoos or scars and wears her hair in shoulder length braids.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

