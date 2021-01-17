Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Kira Hamilton of Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Kira Hamilton of Natchez.

She was last seen wearing white tights, black shirt, a blue/green jacket and black/white vans shoes. According to investigators, she may be with a white male with shoulder length hair driving a grey dodge van traveling in an unknown direction.

Kira has no tattoos or scars and wears her hair shoulder length or in a high bun. She may also be wearing glasses, but they are not needed. She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 16 in Natchez.

If anyone has information regarding Kira Hamilton’s whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.