Missing Claiborne Co. woman found dead, boyfriend wanted for murder

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department confirms Darion Hill is wanted for the murder of girlfriend Quawanda Hicks, after the couple was reported missing Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff, Hicks was found dead at 2:54 this evening on Willow Road in a ditch on the side of the road.

She died from an apparent gun shot wound, according to authorities. Her body has been taken to crime lab for autopsy.

A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities asks if anyone knows the location of the individual to call the Claiborne County Sheriff Department or Crime Stoppers.