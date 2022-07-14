TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Robert Holcomb Jr. of Tupelo, Lee County, MS.

He is described as a white male, three foot eight inches tall, weighing 45 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, July 14, 2022, at about 11:48 AM in the 200 block of County Road 711 in Lee County, wearing a tank top and pajama pants with a dinosaur print.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Holcomb Jr., contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-841-9040.