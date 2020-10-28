Missing/endangered Memphis 12-year-old may be in Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Memphis police, a missing/endangered child may be in the Jackson area.
According to investigators, 12-year-old Karime Ruiz left home without permission on October 14, 2020, and has not returned. She is believed to be with Raul Villanueva-Lopez, who is in his late teens or early 20s.
Villanueva-Lopez may be in a gray Ford F-150 with chrome rims and running boards.
If you know where the two are located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
