Missing/endangered Memphis 12-year-old may be in Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Memphis police, a missing/endangered child may be in the Jackson area.

According to investigators, 12-year-old Karime Ruiz left home without permission on October 14, 2020, and has not returned. She is believed to be with Raul Villanueva-Lopez, who is in his late teens or early 20s.

Villanueva-Lopez may be in a gray Ford F-150 with chrome rims and running boards.

If you know where the two are located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

