Missing/Endangered Teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 16-year-old Kamrone Lee of Greenville, Washington County, MS.

Lee was last seen Thursday, July 11 at around 8am. He was wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes, and a red and gray jacket. Lee was seen going west on Reed Road in Greenville.

Lee is 5′ 9″ with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Family members say he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information where he may be, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. That number is (662) 334-4523.