HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Missing Holmes County woman, Jaqueline Epps, has been found dead, according to Sheriff Willie March.

A search team found Epps in a creek along Highway 12 near a truck stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday, January 17. Authorities do not expect foul play.

The Lexington native had been missing since Sunday, January 2. The sheriff said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story.