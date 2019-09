The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department confirms a body found in the county is that of Dianna McMorris. The woman was reported missing on August 25th, two days later her vehicle was found a person of interest was arrested.

Dan White – Charged with 1st degree murder’

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

Dan White now faces charges of 1st-degree murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling and unlawful possession of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say charges may be upgraded.