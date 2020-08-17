Missing man found dead in Yazoo City days after being reported missing

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The body of Yazoo City man has been found. On August 14, a Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Earnest Charles Stiff.

According to Yazoo Police Chief, Stiff’s body was found in a ditch near E. 2nd Street in Yazoo City around 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the body has been sent to state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.