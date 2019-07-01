Missing pregnant woman dead in Holmes County: BREAKING

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says Winston, who was nine months pregnant at the time she went missing, was found dead on Franklin Road around noon Monday.

Authorities investigate the scene in Holmes County where Makayla Winston was found

Makayla Winston was originally reported missing Thursday.

Her family says she left her home on Taylor Road in Goodman to meet up with people, but she never came home.

According to her family, Winston was expecting to give birth on July 4th.

“I don’t see a person with a conscious to do something like that. Apparently something happened to this young lady… we will find out what happened and whoever did it will pay for it” Holmes County Sheriff Willie March

March says her body was found about six miles from where her car was found on Highway 14 and I-55 in Holmes County Friday morning.

The car was found on Friday with the keys in the ignition, a pair of her shoes were inside the vehicle and her cellphone was found on the ground nearby.

March says there are no suspects yet and her death is under investigation.

